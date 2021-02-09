All Sports Television Network to Feature “Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” Special

All Sports will feature the HBCU television special during the month of February.

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it will feature the television special “Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” in celebration of Black History Month. The special, which is produced by Webber Marketing and sponsored by Pepsi, is scheduled to begin airing on the All Sports Television Network February 15 and will continue throughout the month.

“While all marching bands play a significant role and reflect the culture of their respective college or university, I believe that bands at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have even greater significance on the total college experience,” stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "This television special is not just a program featuring the performances by marching bands. It provides a more in depth look into the how and why the bands play such an important role."

About Battle of the Bands Television Special

For over 50 years, historically black colleges and universities have showcased the showmanship, pageantry and style that are hallmarks of HBCU Bands. This one-hour Black History Month Television Special will celebrate those historical accomplishments while providing an exciting, educational, and entertaining Battle of the HBCU Bands!

About All Sports Television Network

The All Sports Television Network is a national sports network available on over-the-air television as well as select over-the-top platforms. The network began broadcasting in November 2020 and expects to reach 70 million television households by the end of the year. ALL SPORTS celebrate the accomplishments of all athletes worldwide. The network features national and international sporting events, and showcases sports-related documentaries, movies and talk shows.