New book describes a Post-Civil-War African American family’s humble beginnings, challenges, vision and successes

‘The Robertson Family: Portrait of a Post-Civil War African American Family, Challenges and Vision 1860-Present’

/EIN News/ -- WHITEVILLE, TENN., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Over the course of the past several years quite a few people have asked me when I was going to write my memoir. I never gave this much thought until recently because I have been more focused on the Robertson family history than any personal achievements that may have come my way. After some insistence, it occurred that maybe this is the time to combine both,” Evelyn C. Robertson Jr. states.

“The Robertson Family: Portrait of a Post-Civil War African American Family, Challenges and Vision 1860s–Present” (published by AuthorHouse) focuses on the dominant impact of Crawford Robertson, patriarch of the Robertson family, emancipated at nine years old who faced many challenges and yet the legacy of his reach has impacted several generations and still resonates to this day. It provides a humble portrait of an African American Southern family and its survival through the maze called life in uncertain times. It shows that resilience, perseverance, strength, and courage have their rewards. It also encourages the author’s children and motivates his grandchildren and generations to come that the seemingly impossible is possible.

“Rarely is there a documentation of an African American family dating back to the Civil War and the efforts and struggles to realize the American dream. For an African American family in the middle and late 1800s, life carried with it many challenges. Survival was a real test, and attaining dignity was even more fleeting,” the author says. “The historic struggle of the African American family, its relevance and its structure are real and we must be vigilant to preserve it. The family fabric must remain strong; our survival is dependent on it.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author answers, “I hope that readers will be inspired and a spark created as to possibilities, with the understanding that with faith in God, preparation, hard work, determination and perseverance, much can be achieved.” This book also demonstrates that family and heritage is important and that education is a great equalizer. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/818240-the-robertson-family

“The Robertson Family: Portrait of a Post-Civil War African American Family, Challenges and Vision 1860s–Present”

By Evelyn C. Robertson Jr.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781665510554

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781665510561

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781665510547

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Evelyn C. Robertson Jr. has a master’s degree in administration and supervision and a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee. His professional career includes being a teacher, educational administrator, behavioral health administrator and economic and community development administrator, and an author. In 2009, he authored a book, titled, “Education and the American Dream, The Allen-White High School Story, 1905-1970.” He has been married for 57 years to Hugholene and is the father of two children, Jeffrey and Sheila.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouse 833-262-8899 pressreleases@authorhouse.com