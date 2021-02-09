One woman found healing from her dark past through faith and courage, which helped her become a stronger person

Natasha White announces the release of ‘Finding My Way Through The Darkness’

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, England, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the COVID-19 lockdown has happened, it has helped Natasha White to slowdown and focus on herself. By writing a book based on her past life, it has since helped her to heal from the things, which had happened in her past.

“Finding My Way Through The Darkness” (published by AuthorHouse UK) is an autobiography based on White’s experiences about herself and her family background starting from the age of 5. She was living in poverty, felt neglected and was a victim of abuse. She had struggled with having low self-esteem and forming relationships with others along the way.

White has been finding her way out of the traps she has set herself in unknowingly throughout her life. She was trying to find the light in between each of the experiences she had been through, by having faith and courage, which helped her to become a stronger person.

“People in today's society are going through similar struggles with challenges through their life. Reading this true story will help them gain the confidence in knowing that there are other people going through worse challenges in their life,” White says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, “The feeling of them not being the only one who goes through challenges and pain. This may also help people appreciate what they have and not what they do not have.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/812757-finding-my-way-through-the-darkness

“Finding My Way Through The Darkness”

By Natasha White

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 60 pages | ISBN 9781728352701

E-Book | 60 pages | ISBN 9781728352695

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Natasha White is a 46-year-old divorced mother of five who lives in Oxford. She is happily working as a childminder/carer and do most of her time teaching and looking after children.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouseUK 0-800-014-8641 pressreleases@authorhouse.com