Discover if a charming bachelor is enough to change the mind of an heiress determined to remain single in new historical novel

Amalie Bouchard, a beautiful French heiress, moves in with her aunt and uncle after her parent’s death because she is not yet of age to control her fortune. Although determined to remain single, her aunt is set on seeing her happily married. When her aunt throws a dinner party to supposedly celebrate Amalie’s redecoration of their town house, sparks fly between Amalie and wealthy handsome yet haunted Englishman, Leopold Blakeley. Overcome with a whirlwind of emotions after he confesses his feelings, Amalie must decide if he is worth giving up her plans for a life of freedom.

Coia-Ramsay hopes her book brings readers “A feeling of sheer enjoyment and of having been transported into the engaging lives of the well written characters combined with the feeling of wanting the story to continue in order to see how their lives will turn out.”

“Loving Leopold”

By Diane Coia-Ramsay

About the Author

Diane Coia-Ramsay was born in Philadelphia but spent her formative years in the U.K. where she developed a lifelong passion for historical romance and social history, particularly the Victorian and Edwardian eras. She now resides in the U.S. where she owns and operates an insurance agency. “Loving Leopold” is her first full-length novel.

