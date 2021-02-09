New book shares strategies to help seniors reassess lifestyle options

Shelby Wagner releases ‘Learning to Dance in the Rain II: Surviving Grief, Internet Dating and Romance Scams!’

/EIN News/ -- STURGIS, Mich., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the death of her husband, a woman learns to navigate grief, independence, and online dating in this memoir/self-help book, “Learning to Dance in the Rain II: Surviving Grief, Internet Dating and Romance Scams!” (published by Xlibris).

In 2000, Shelby Wagner and her husband, Bob, moved from Michigan into their “retirement dream home” in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. Only six years later, Bob was diagnosed with cancer, and after 10 years of difficult treatments, the author was a widow, alone in the house that she and her spouse had built together. She moved back to Michigan to be closer to other members of her family and was faced with the prospect of reinventing her life without her beloved partner — a task that required courage, soul-searching, and getting to know herself again as an individual. As she contemplated dating in her 70s, she formulated strategies that she decided she wanted to share with others her age seeking romance and intimacy.

In this book, Wagner begins by exploring what she sees as the differences in men’s and women’s thought patterns and then progresses to explaining the nuts and bolts of dating websites. As a result, the story of Wagner’s second act quickly transforms into an intimate self-help resource for elders determined to survive and thrive. She peppers her warm, personal narrative with lists of useful questions and suggestions for those who may be emerging from long-term relationships and need help rediscovering themselves. It also explains a dating world that is very different from the one that Wagner’s target audience navigated decades ago.

Wagner approaches her readers with understanding and empathy, offering gleanings from a variety of references. Even the shyest widow or widower is likely to be engaged by her approach to online dating, which defines email, texting, and online chat and provides exhaustive pointers for avoiding scammers. Her willingness to reveal her own experiences of being swindled by prospective “dates” is appealingly frank, as well, although it does work against the hopeful attitude she tries to cultivate elsewhere.

A lively guide for late-in-life singles. — Kirkus Reviews

“Learning to Dance in the Rain II: Surviving Grief, Internet Dating and Romance Scams!” is a lively guide for late-in-life singles. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/818634-learning-to-dance-in-the-rain-ii

By Shelby Wagner

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 198 pages | ISBN 9781664145900

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 198 pages | ISBN 9781664145894

E-Book | 198 pages | ISBN 9781664145887

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Shelby Wagner is a retired music teacher, church musician and author. Born in Arkansas, she grew up in Michigan where she married and raised two children. She earned two bachelor degrees from Oakland University, Rochester, MI, (BA and BMus) and a master's degree from Michigan State University. She is listed in the 1990-1991 Edition of Marquis Who's Who in the Midwest, and now resides in Southwest Michigan.

