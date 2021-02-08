Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announces an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts.
Seventh District:
- On Sunday, December 27, 2020, at approximately 11:42 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered. CCN: 20-183-025
- On Monday, January 18, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm, the suspects entered an establishment and approached the victim in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-008-142
- On Saturday, January 27, 2021, at approximately 2:06 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-012-149
- On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 3:49 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-016-104
Sixth District
- On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 6:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-016-212
- On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 100 block of 45th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-016-183
On Sunday, February 7, 2021, 19 year-old Zyaire Flemmings, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses. A firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest. Additionally, Flemmings was charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
These cases remain under investigation.
Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.