Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 400 Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:55 pm, an on-duty Special Police Officer (SPO) received notification of the suspect attempting to steal items from an establishment at this listed location. When the SPO attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect brandished a glass bottle and struck the SPO. The suspect was subsequently apprehended by additional responding officers.

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, 50 year-old Kevin Leonard, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault on a Police Officer.