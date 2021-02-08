Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 4600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the 4600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:48 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect was then apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, 37 year-old Kevin Anderson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.