Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,935 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary One While Armed (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, February 8, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:31 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residence at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victims. The suspect was then apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, February 8, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One While Armed (Knife).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary One While Armed (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.