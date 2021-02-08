Arrest Made in a Burglary One While Armed (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, February 8, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:31 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residence at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victims. The suspect was then apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, February 8, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One While Armed (Knife).