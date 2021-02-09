DID YOU MISS OUT ON ALL THE NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER OPPORTUNITIES WE SENT OUT?
We sent out over 90 opportunities from Corporations.
NVBDC empowers Veteran entrepreneurship. Put the work into it for your Veteran business to become a supplier with NVBDC Corporate Members. OUR CERTIFICATION WORKS the proof is in our success stories.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is a powerful Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Business Hub providing access and opportunity from our Corporate Members. In 2020 we sent out over 1.5 Million emails to our NVBDC community which includes Veteran Owned Businesses (NVBDC Certified and Non-Certified), Corporations (Members and Non-Members) and National Media contacts. The emails promote our newly added corporate members, corporate member events, current news updates and live/virtual event information.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
BUT THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION WE DISTRIBUTE IS THE CORPORATE MEMBER’S DIRECT REQUESTS FOR US TO FIND VETERAN BUSINESS OWNERS WHO ARE CAPABLE OF DOING THE JOBS OUR CORPORATE MEMBERS OFFER. MOST OF THESE OPPORTUNITIES ARE ONLY SENT TO OUR NVBDC CERTIFIED SERVICE DISABLED AND VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES.
Are you still one of those VOBs that think they do not need to be certified? Think again, because proving you are a veteran is only the first step. It is our job to provide our corporate members with credible and reliable documentation of your VETERAN STATUS, OWNERSHIP, AND OPERATIONAL CONTROL. We are the nationally recognized and the accepted source for corporations seeking certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).
In 2020 NVBDC rolled out several new programs and promoted NVBDC Corporate Member Events advancing their efforts to support SD/VOBs and to achieve their supplier diversity goals. Our marketing campaigns promote and provide one-on-one SD/VOB support to access all of NVBDC’s Hub of Opportunities. We make sure all of our certified Veteran business owners know the value of NVBDC and the business opportunities with our Corporate Members.
If you missed these opportunities, it’s on you. Get Certified and get opportunities. You may get an email from NVBDC every day, but if you don’t read it thoroughly and capture the opportunity we are promoting; you need a new Sales person. Our emails provide access and opportunity to potentially change the success of your company. If you didn’t follow-up on our emails, you missed the opportunity.
"OUR CERTIFICATION WORKS and the proof is in our success stories from both our Vets and our Corporate members. Transitioning from serving in the military to the civilian workforce needs education and patience; the skills are there, but the knowledge of how to apply them in a business needs a roadmap," said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC empowers Veteran entrepreneurship and if your Veteran business wants a chance to become a supplier with NVBDC Corporate Members, you will have to put the work into it. It is vital for SD/VOBs to obtain third-party certification. If you are a women, minority or GLBTQ veteran we encourage you get all of the certifications you qualify for.
Corporate America has been through enough with fraud and the lack of a good source of capable Veteran suppliers. "Our member corporations are growing at an astronomical rate due to NVBDC being the most reliable source of certified Veteran businesses of all sizes and all diverse groups. Our corporations also know that we have extended our resources providing further substantial programs to increase and promote awareness for NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs," said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
