Contest Celebrating Culver City and Santa Monica Women Launches Valentine's Day
Kids Participate in Sweet Creative Drawing Contest Celebrating to Win Love What is Love Jewelry #fictionjewelry #lovewhatislove www.LoveisJewelry.com
Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends who Love to Celebrate Women Participate in Creative Design Contest Positive Americana #celebratingwomen #positiveamericana www.positiveamericana.com
Celebrating Parrish Walsh by Rewarding Contest Winners Fiction Jewelry #madeinamericabymoms #fictionjewelry www.LoveWhatisLove.com
Know a company hiring professional staff? Refer them to Recruiting for Good to help the American Workforce #positiveamericana #saveusjobs www.SaveUsJobs.org
Recruiting for Good sponsors sweet kids drawing favorite female teacher contest and is rewarding most creative entries with 'Love What is Love' Jewelry LA Made.
Recruiting for Good is launching national creative contest "Positive Americana;" with a weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our Sweet Creative Contest Celebrating Women in Culver City and Santa Monica was inspired by Parrish Walsh, super mom, designer of 'Love What is Love' Jewelry, and owner of Fiction Jewelry in Culver City!"
Since 2008, Recruiting for Good has supported 'Save US Jobs (hire local talent).' The staffing agency supports local mom owned businesses by personalizing our creative contest and rewarding their goodies.
How Kids Participate, 'Celebrate Women' and Win 'Love What is Love Jewelry?'
Kids (kindergarten to high school) participate in 'draw your favorite female teacher' contest launching on Valentine's Day; the 10 most creative entries win Love What is Love Jewelry Made in LA By Parrish Walsh. Winners announced on March 1st, 2021.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Before I started, Recruiting for Good, I worked as a Teacher, I honor my fellow professionals who inspire and role model positive values!"
About
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh. You fall in love with the characters, drink in their emotions, and revel in their world. Now you can celebrate your love of books and relive the magic. Love wearing what inspires you close to your heart. Express your style in a personal way. www.FictionJewelry.com, Parrish designed, 'Love What is Love' Jewelry.
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create fun for the community; rewarding programs 'The SweetestGig,' creative contests, and beauty foodie parties.
Love is a Party...participate in Positive Americana to win invites to our exclusive specially designed Beauty Foodie Parties. To Learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
