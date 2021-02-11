Whip-It Expands Lineup of Eco-Friendly Cleaners in Time for Spring Cleaning
Whip-It® Expands Lineup of Eco-Friendly Cleaners in Time for Spring Cleaning
Many eco-friendly companies concentrate too much on pretty packaging and ineffective formulas. They are not serving the customer by ignoring cleaning performance. This is why we are different.”MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whip-It Inventions Inc., a leading cleaning products manufacturer, today announced that it is expanding its lineup of Whip-It® eco-friendly cleaning products in time for spring cleaning. This includes the recent launch of their new gallon laundry detergent and a pet line called Whip-Pet®.
Plant-based Whip-It® products feature a revolutionary botanical stain remover. Their stain remover can even remove dried black enamel spray paint, from carpet in seconds, with just the touch of the user’s fingers.
“We wanted to push the boundaries of botanical science with our green cleaner. Let's face it, spring cleaning is not easy, and everyone is looking for that quick fix. We knew there was a void in the marketplace for higher performing green products,” said John Alessi, President of Whip-It Inventions, Inc. “Why are so many people sacrificing cleaning results for the sake of ‘going-green’? While many ‘green cleaners’ may have safer ingredients, unfortunately, some fall short. That is the problem we solve. There are no tradeoffs in cleaning effectiveness when you work with Whip-It®.”
The company’s goal was to create a formula that could redesign the landscape of cleaning. They succeeded, vowing to keep their products free from acids, alcohol, ammonia, bleaches, and dyes.
Whip-It® proceeded to hack the cleaning market with a concentrated, plant based stain remover. Their goal? To outperform toxic based chemical cleaners which are harmful. Whip-It® can break apart stains in seconds. The company developed its products using an old family botanical formula that dates back to 1930, along with some secret production methods.
Alessi further noted, “Many eco-friendly companies concentrate too much on pretty packaging and ineffective formulas. They are not serving the customer by ignoring cleaning performance. This is why we are different. We knew our formula was special, so we took a very strategic approach to our marketing. We wanted to engage and allow our customers to experience this cleaner in person.”
It’s working. Whip-It® sold over 70 million in retail sales through in-store roadshow demonstrations. The cleaner has also been airing on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) now for over eight years. The company is now moving away from a roadshow business model. They are focusing on a full retail on-shelf launch.
The Whip-It® brand has grown into a complete family of cleaning products. The company is in trials for upcoming new product launches in 2021 & 2022.
To learn more, visit www.amazingwhipit.com or www.amazon.com
