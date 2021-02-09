Kreidler fines OneShare Health LLC $150,000 for selling illegal insurance

February 1, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – OneShare Health LLC, which markets itself as a health care sharing ministry, settled its case with Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. Kreidler ordered the company in March 2020 to stop selling insurance illegally in Washington state.

Under the terms of the order, OneShare Health paid a fine of $150,000 and will refrain from selling insurance in the state. OneShare also dismissed its federal lawsuit against Kreidler.

“People who are looking for health insurance should closely examine any offerings and contact our consumer advocates if they have questions about products that market themselves as health care sharing ministries,” Kreidler said.

OneShare Health fails to meet the legal definition of a health care sharing ministry. It enrolled over 7,000 members in the Washington who paid $12 million in monthly premiums that OneShare called “contributions.” Six members have complained to Kreidler’s office about unpaid claims.

OneShare Health LLC previously did business in Washington state using the names Kingdom HealthShare Ministries, LLC and Unity Healthshare, LLC.

From 2016 to 2018, OneShare Health’s insurance policies were sold by Aliera Healthcare, Inc., which illegally acted as an insurance producer and an unregistered health care service contractor in Washington state. Kreidler ordered Aliera to stop doing business in Washington and is also seeking to fine the company $1 million pending the outcome of a hearing.

A legitimate health care sharing ministry is a nonprofit organization whose members have shared a common set of ethical or religious beliefs since 1999 and share medical expenses consistent with those beliefs. Health care sharing ministries often provide limited coverage and exclude pre-existing medical conditions.

OneShare Health members in Washington state are eligible for a special enrollment through Washington state’s Health Benefit Exchange.

People in Washington state who have trouble with their health insurance can file a complaint with Kreidler’s office.