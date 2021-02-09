NH Executive Councilor Janet L. Stevens Sworn into Office - 2nd Republican Woman Elected in History to Serve on Council

Recently sworn into the Executive Council, Stevens is only the 2nd Republican Woman elected to NH Executive Council - only state with two part Executive Branch

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly elected New Hampshire Executive Councilor, Janet L. Stevens of Rye, was sworn into office on Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Executive Council Chamber of the New Hampshire State House. Stevens is only the 2nd Republican woman elected in the history of the Executive Council. She is now the highest-ranked, elected Republican woman in the State of New Hampshire and is responsible for representing 263,000 New Hampshire residents in the executive branch.

Within an hour of being elected, Councilor Stevens reviewed and voted on issues critical to the state including New Hampshire Treasury Department investment protocols, a State Supreme Court nomination and acceptance of $45 million in U.S. Department of Education funding for Charter Schools.

“I am honored to have earned the trust and support of District 3 residents throughout a hard fought Primary and General election. The 263,000 residents I am charged with representing and protecting, will always be my priority. Throughout the pandemic, I fought for families, small businesses, first responders and health care providers, along with ensuring access to healthcare via telehealth. For nine months, voters saw me in action as the sole candidate working on their behalf and elected me with a decisive win - the highest vote count within the state’s five districts,” said Stevens.

Each elected member of the five-person Executive Council represents approximately one fifth of New Hampshire residents. Principal duties include approval of state contracts in excess of $10,000 and expenditures from the $5.2 billion state budget, providing constituent services, confirmation of Judicial and Commission level appointments, review of pardon requests, and review of the state’s 10 year, $3.9 billion appropriations for transportation funding.

“New Hampshire is the only state in the nation with a two-part executive branch and is considered the most democratic form of government in the nation and possibly the world. Working with Governor Christopher Sununu, Councilors are responsible for the administration of New Hampshire affairs in a transparent, democratic manner. I frequently refer to the Executive Council as the Board of Directors for the State of New Hampshire – with an emphasis on fiduciary responsibility,” said Councilor Stevens.

“While I am honored to the be the 2nd Republican and fifth woman ever elected to the Council, I am equally honored to assume the role as a public servant. The highest duty of an elected official is to protect constituents/citizens and throughout my career – and particularly during COVID – I have fulfilled my commitment and promise to always make New Hampshire residents the top priority”, said Stevens.

New Hampshire Executive Councilor Janet Stevens represents the 31 towns and cities of District 3. For 28 years she has served residents as a gubernatorial appointee to the Board of Mental Health Practices and Seacoast Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission, municipal government leader, non-profit professional and small business owner.