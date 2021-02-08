Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Now Available: Video of Chief Justice’s 2021 State of the Judiciary Address

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald delivered his 2021 State of the Judiciary to the Thirty-First State Legislature Meeting in Joint Session on January 27.

To view a recording of his address click here.

To read his address, click here.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

