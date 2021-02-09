FORMER JOURNEY LEAD SINGER STEVE AUGERI RETURNS WITH BAD PENNY TO DROP THE LOVE SONG OF THE YEAR: “LOSE MYSELF”
Supergroup features current and ex members of Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, & Queensryche. Video by Foad Farid (Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night") Premieres Feb. 14.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Valentines Day, former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri has returned with a bang, lending his trademark soaring vocals to a new ballad by the supergroup “Bad Penny.” The single, called “Lose Myself,” has been met with rave reviews by rock DJ’s, playlist curators, and fans.
“An absolutely stunning song,” the Real Music Review gushed to its 40,000 subscribers. “This gets not one but two ‘holy crap Batmans!”
“Breathtaking,” said Dave Levine on KZSU-FM California.
“Phenomenal. If you didn’t know better, you might think this was a Journey classic that you somehow missed,” said Verlaine Hell on WUSB-FM radio New York.
“Lose Myself” is Bad Penny’s third single. It follows the hard-rocker “Voices in My Head,” and the metallic “The Mirror Lies,” both sung by Queensryche lead vocalist Todd LaTorre. “Voices” peaked at #39 on the MediaBase charts.
The official video for "Lose Myself," directed by Foad Farid (Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night,") and starring Abigail Rose Reedy, premieres on February 14, Valentine's Day.
Bad Penny plans to release more music later this winter, according to founder/lead guitarist Mike Holtzman.
