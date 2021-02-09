FIVARS Ushers In New Era Of Festivals Hopes To Inspire Hollywood

FIVARS

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual Festival of International Virtual and Augmented Reality Stories, FIVARS, which runs around the clock for 12 days from Feb. 19th to March 2nd, will showcase the next generation of 21st-century media arts. Pushing the boundaries of cinema, theater, gaming, dance and music. FIVARS has helped to launch over 200 original immersive works from over 45 countries over the past seven years. The festival stands to be in the proverbial “right place at the right time.”

As technology continues to shape how artists make and exhibit their work, Hollywood seems to be stuck in the weeds. The music industry, however, has embraced immersion, with artists like The Weeknd and Travis Scott stepping up with groundbreaking virtual concerts. The audience is being cultivated and a new narrative content industry will rise from the creative use of VR/AR and other forms of immersion or Mixed Realities – or collectively “XR.” FIVARS continues to foster the voices of these next-phase creators. While Hollywood is still trying to figure out what to do with Netflix, the next DeMille, Coppola or Bigelow is making immersive and 360 visual spectacles now.

The pandemic has also forced cinematic endeavors like Barco Escape, IMAX and 3D cinema to grind to a halt, but all this content can effectively be staged in VR theaters with a similar sense of scope, and feature 7.1 sounds, Dolby Atmos and other traits traditionally offered by cinemas.

FIVARS founder, Keram Malicki-Sanchez, was inspired by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and its spectrum of work from around the world. He has used that as a guide when curating works from all corners of the map. Malicki-Sanchez and his right-hand cohort, Stephanie Greenall, have a track record of attracting unique projects. Their catalog has been featured by Samsung XR, and Huffington Post has called FIVARS “the most-cutting edge storytelling festival in the world.”

FIVARS fills a space that is necessary; AR and VR - along with other forms of Immersive entertainment - need to be acknowledged and nurtured. FIVARS has often discovered projects that went on to win awards, including Pearl, a 2017 FIVARS winner later nominated for an Oscar, and Rose-Colored, a 2018 FIVARS premier that went on to win a Lumiere award. In other years, many FIVARS discoveries have won Canadian Screen Awards or become pillars of the VR industry.

How do we experience FIVARS?

No special equipment is needed. Experience FIVARS 24 hours a day for 12 days with only a web browser via most recent laptops or smartphones, or - if you have one - any VR headset, including Google Cardboard viewers. FIVARS has teamed up with JanusWeb’s lead developer James Baicoianu to create a user-friendly, accessibility-minded platform to enjoy.

“The custom-built platform pushes the envelope of what immersive media can become, and virtual festivals can and will become, without requiring proprietary software, storefronts or downloads,” says Malicki-Sanchez.

An important component of FIVARS is its diversity; its 2020 slate featured over 55% female directors. The 2021 spring show features new works from France, Romania, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Thailand, the US, and Canada.

Notable 2021 projects include:

Inside COVID19, Directors Gary Yost, Adam Loften

Inside COVID19 is a VR journey with an American doctor, Dr. Josiah Child, battling on the front lines as the novel coronavirus spreads. This immersive documentary dives deep into how the virus spreads in the body and our population. Co-Director Gary Yost is also known for leading the team that invented Autodesk 3ds Max, the world’s most popular 3D visual effects production system.

CLAWS, Director John Ertman, United States, 50m

Danny has a monster trapped in his closet. CLAWS is a twisty, intimate thriller in which you – the only audience member – receive a call, and help Danny figure out his next move. Your choices matter as the story unfolds in this 1-to-1 audio-only thriller.

Platform: Phone Only

Heterotopia, a North American premiere, Directors Léon Denise, Dorian Rigal Minuit and Samuel Lepoil, France, 30m

This contemplative interactive piece draws on nostalgia and mood to explore the traces of a relationship that remain when the song is over, as we explore the city via volumetric and point cloud capture - a perfect use of technology to convey an ephemeral state of being.

Experience FIVARS in 4k resolution via your desktop web browser (no special equipment required!) in the custom-built 360° web theatre, or using any VR headset, or “Google Viewer.”

Date: February 19 to March 2, 2021

Location: FIVARS Virtual Venues - Online

Eventbrite Tickets:

360° FIVARS Theatre Pass: $25 CAD + HST

All Access Pass: $42 CAD + HST (Includes 360° FIVARS Theatre Pass + Interactive VR Selections)

Follow FIVARS on social: @FIVARStories and #FIVARS2021

http://fivars.net

About FIVARS

FIVARS is a presentation of VRTO. The annual event seeks to change how the film industry and the content-consuming public view what’s possible with VR technology. It is organized by Executive Director and Founder Keram Malicki-Sanchez. FIVARS is produced by VRTO (Virtual Reality, Toronto) and Constant Change Media Group Inc.