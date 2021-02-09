Qiana Aviles From a Rough Past to Building a Beauty Empire!

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qiana Aviles is not only the queen of style and grace, but she’s also the founder and CEO of more than three businesses in the beauty space of New York City. And one of them is Nail Lounge. Coming from a puertorican background, Aviles was born and raised in the streets of Brooklyn, where she grew up humbled and loved by many.

Despite her family being very tight-knit and supportive, due to unfortunate circumstances, Qiana’s family also had a history of crime. Before turning her life around and implementing some severe changes in lifestyle, she shared a prison cell with her mother. She was arrested in New Jersey in 1998, at just 18 years old.



Following her release, Qiana’s mindset was transformed. She made the decision to go back to school and pursue her life’s dream of becoming an entrepreneur by enrolling in the Baruch College for Finance. While dedicated to her studies, the businesswoman in her was already planning her next move.



Suddenly, an idea came to mind that she couldn’t seem to shake. At the time, she was also working in real estate. She quickly realized that Washington Heights was missing a quality nail salon in the area, and that it was the ideal opportunity for her first business endeavor. Five months later, she opened her salon Nail Lounge on the corner of Broadway and Dyckman Street.



Nail Lounge is the perfect mix between a nail salon and a night lounge. Qiana wanted to create a relaxed atmosphere, where customers could come in, sit at the bar, and get pampered. The intertwined concept gained the hearts of many (along with its gorgeous nail art), and luckily for Qiana, it was a hit from day one. The salon has now hosted several A-list celebrities. It’s also been featured on a variety of magazines and blogs.



But that’s not the only trick Qiana has up her sleeve. She also runs a hair product business named Vida Essentials, which happens to be created from a formula her mom originated in her kitchen. The products contain 100% naturally organic, plant-based ingredients that help stimulate hair growth and restore hair damage. Today, the Vida brand has its own ecommerce website and its own manufacturing warehouse.



The business Latina also runs two more businesses on the sidelines. One of the two is her own nail polish line by the name of Q&A Lux Lacquer, which carries over 20 stunning shades in both regular polish and gel polish. The other is a beauty med spa located directly beside Nail Lounge, which is called Face & Body NYC.



Clearly, she has her hands full with four successful businesses. But Qiana also makes it a point to find time to give back to her needing community. Nail Lounge has done work for the local children’s hospital by providing free manicures for patients. They’ve also gotten involved with prom season and helped young girls get ready for their special day with a fresh mani. “Nothing brings me greater joy than seeing the look of happiness on those girls’ faces,” Aviles says. “They remind me of what I lived and all I went through to get here.”



Qiana’s next goal is learning about prison reform and how she can get involved with helping the cause.



As for her businesses, Nail Lounge is planned to make its way into Edgewater, New Jersey and Miami, Florida by 2021. The salon will be joined alongside her other two businesses, Face & Body and Vida Essentials.



We tell her she’s already done it all, but she replies with “I haven’t done it all just yet.” Well, we’re eager to see what this perseverant, warm-hearted Latina does next.



Follow the rest of Qiana’s journey on her social media. Shop Vida Essentials on vidahairgrowth.com. If you’re local to NYC, book your nail appointment and shop Q&A Lux Lacquer on nailloungeny.com.







