Evo Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $108,700,000 Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- Crystal Bay, Nevada, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evo Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 10,870,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol “EVOJU.” Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “EVOJ” and “EVOJW,” respectively.

The offering is expected to close on Thursday, February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology and financial sectors, including companies with a nexus to Japan. The Company is led by its Chairman, Michael Lerch, its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Chisholm, and its Chief Financial Officer, Adrian Brindle.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as book-running managers of the offering. The Company has granted B. Riley Securities, Inc. and SMBC Nikko a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,630,500 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 1300 17th Street N., Suite 1400, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, Arlington, Virginia 22209, by telephone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com ; and from SMBC Nikko by email at prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com .

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and was declared effective by the SEC on February 8, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Richard Chisholm

Chief Executive Officer

Evo Acquisition Corp.

info@evospac.com | 775.624.9360