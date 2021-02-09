MARUTOMO CO., LTD. Releases Reduced Salt Dashi in the US

MARUTOMO CO., LTD. has announced the launch of Reduced Salt Dashi 100g.

/EIN News/ -- IYO CITY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The product will be available in the US as from January 1st 2020. This is the third product to be made available in the US market after the company launched New Bonito Dashi 350g" and "New Bonito Dashi ST8gX8P this year.

Hitoshi Imai, the President of the company indicated that the company made great effort to reduce salt in the Reduced Salt Dashi to give the customers a great experience.

“Our long-standing experience in this field is because we always think of our customers and we produce the best products to meet their needs. Reduced Salt Dashi 100g is one of such products with a reduced salt content for up to 30% compared to our general products.”

Apart from this product, the company also produces a wide range of products and categories such as; bonito flake packs, flower bonito flakes, thick/mixed flakes, dried sardines, dashi stock etc. Products come as liquid dashi, powdered dashi packs and even pet food.





About MARUTOMO CO., LTD.

Founded in 1918, Marutomo is a long-standing Japanese company with business spanning over 100 years. It is one of the country’s top companies and was also the first food manufacturing company in Japan to conform to standards set by HACCP, the world’s systematic manufacturing standard, and GMP. We have a wide range of products and categories such as; bonito flake packs, flower bonito flakes, thick/mixed flakes, dried sardines, dashi stock etc. Products come as liquid dashi, powdered dashi packs and even pet food.

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

