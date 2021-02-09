Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size to Hit US$ 19.94 Bn by 2030

/EIN News/ -- The super absorbent polymers market size is predicted to hit US$ 19.94 billion by 2030 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over forecast period 2021 to 2030.



OTTAWA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global super absorbent polymers market size was valued at USD 9.68 billion in 2020, according to Precedence Research.

Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) are polymers with excellent absorption properties. SAP possesses cross-linked structure of polymer that avoids dissolution. SAP’s are prepared from acrylic acid and a cross-linker by solution or suspension polymerization. Super absorbent polymers primarily used in personal hygiene products. They can be synthetic or natural in nature, depending on their composition and the availability of ingredients. It is therefore used in products such as children's diapers, incontinence, nappies, products and others where high absorption characteristics are necessary.

Growth Factors:

Increasing consumer base and growing hygiene awareness are major factors fuelling growth of the super absorbent polymers market. The key application of super absorbent polymers includes personal hygiene products. Growing hygiene awareness among the population worldwide is supporting growth of the target industry. Acceptance of super-absorbent polymer-based items, particularly disposable diapers and sanitary napkins, has slowly spread throughout the globe. Additionally, Growing population across the globe is further expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, global population in the year 2018 was 7,631,091,040 and is reached to around 7,794,798,739 currently (in 2020). Further, rising disposable income, growing awareness about personal hygiene, and rising government initiative to spread awareness about the baby hygiene and women hygiene are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market in the near future. Nevertheless, leading players in the global industry are focusing on offering best and maximum durability products which are creating potential opportunities in the target industry. Also, the merging applications of the super absorbent polymers can have positive impact on the production and revenue growth of the key operating industries over the forecast period 2021-2030. Growing focus on production capacity expansion by key players operating in the target market is another major factor driving growth of the global market. Key industry players in the super-absorbent polymers market are focused on increasing their super-absorbent polymer manufacturing capabilities to exploit the rising demand for super-absorbent polymer-based products across the globe. Manufacturers are now focused on expanding their presence in developing regions across the globe. In addition, rising competition between key players is also a major factor, which means that producers are spending aggressively to retain their market share. For instance, in 2019, LG Chemicals Ltd. has enhanced production capacity of super absorbent polymers and acrylic acid.

Report Highlights:

On the basis of type, sodium polyacrylate super absorbent polymers segment is expected hold largest revenue share in the forecast period of time 2021-2030. This growth is mainly attributed to increasing adoption in the commercial industries such as agriculture, construction, personal hygiene, and packaging.

On the basis of grade, hygiene grade segment accounted for the largest revenue with weighty share in 2020. This is growth is due to growing adoption of SAP in the manufacturing of baby diapers, female as well as adult’s hygiene products worldwide Industrial grade is expected to grow more than 7% CAGR during the forecast time-frame.

Satellite Science & Technology Co. Ltd. a foremost player in the global industry estimated for the remarkable share of the global market. The growth is accredited to various commercial strategies adopted by the company.



Regional Analysis:

The report covers data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific conquered the global market with a market share of more than 35%. China signified as the highest shareholding country in the Asia Pacific region primarily due to presence of key manufacturers and increasing demand from personal care in the country. Increasing adoption of the super absorbent polymers due to increasing construction activities in the countries of the Asia Pacific such as India, Japan, Thailand, and emerging economies are creating huge opportunities for the growth in the region. Further Europe is an important market in the super absorbent polymers. The growth of the super absorbent polymers industry in the countries of the Europe is attributed to increasing demand for the production of female hygiene products manufactured from SAP in the Europe. Latin America and the African and Middle Eastern region will show perceptible growth over the forecast period owing to growing applications of super absorbent polymers in the countries including Brazil, Mexico, and GCC, of the regions.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The key companies functioning in the worldwide super absorbent polymers are Kao Corporation, Satellite Science & Technology Co. Ltd. LG Chem Ltd. BASF, SUMITOMO CORPORATION, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corp, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. Sdp Global Co., Ltd. among others. Investment in the research and development of the super absorbent polymers along with strategic collaborations are the crucial business strategies undertaken by the major players operating in the super absorbent polymers market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Polysaccharides

Others



By Grade

Agricultural Grade

Industrial Grade

Hygiene Grade



By Manufacturing Process

Suspension Polymerization

Solution Polymerization

Gel Polymerization



By Application

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Packaging

Construction

Oil & Gas



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



