Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market to Generate $780.88 Million By 2027: AMR

Increase in direct healthcare costs, development of technologically advanced diagnostic products, and demand for hospital-acquired infection diagnostics from middle and low-income countries drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market. The development of easy-to-use and quick result-delivering devices has been carried out by diagnostic test manufacturers to support testing outside of laboratory settings for Covid-19 as there has been a shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market generated $418.93 million in 2019, and is projected to generate $780.88 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, major winning strategies, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Increase in direct healthcare costs, development of technologically advanced diagnostic products, and demand for hospital-acquired infection diagnostics from middle and low-income countries drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market. However, lack of awareness and consequences of antibiotic-resistant infections hinder the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of awareness programs by various organizations and supportive government initiatives create new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The development of easy-to-use and quick result-delivering devices has been carried out by diagnostic test manufacturers to support testing outside of laboratory settings for Covid-19 as there has been shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity.

In the regions severely affected by Covid-19, surgical procedures have been reduced to life or limb salvaging cases only as per the new government directives or hospital guidelines. This measure would make hospital beds and healthcare providers available for coronavirus-infected patients. In addition, there will be saving of personal protective equipment (PPE) and probability of viral transmission would be reduced among patients and staff.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market based on product, infection type, test type, end use, and country.

Based on test type, the urinalysis segment held the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on infection type, the surgical site infections segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on country, India contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the total share, and will maintain its dominant share by 2027. In addition, this country is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market analyzed in the report include Becton, Dickinson And Company, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., BIOMERIEUX SA, Siemens, and NG Biotech.

