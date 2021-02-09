Food Certification Market Size to Reach USD 6.90 Billion By 2027 | Adulteration of Foods and Beverages, Health Consciousness, and Increased Consumption of Organic Products are Factors Influencing the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the market are Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food certification market is estimated to reach value of USD 6.90 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on consuming processed foods, seafood, beverages, and substitutes for different products is a vital factor driving the market.

Halal certification, issued by the Halal Institute, is an obligatory food certification typically required in countries of the Middle East This certification is mostly used for consumption of meat, poultry, and seafood, as it is consumed in almost every country. Higher emphasis on the Halal certification in Middle East Countries and Asian Countries has driven the market predominantly. The food certification market report provides the details related to the recent developments, trade norms, detailed analysis of imports and exports, and market share. The consumption pattern of consumers is currently shifting toward processed foods obtained from farms.

The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. Due to the increase in safety standards worldwide and to sustain the growing competition, organizations are applying for food certification.

Further Key Findings from Report Suggest:

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to provide better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

In September 2020, Control Union Certifications acquired Finotrol Oy, which provides professional product certification. Control Union would take over the share capital of Finotrol Oy. After this acquisition, brand-new certifications would be enabled in the Scandinavian and Baltic regions.

The food certification market is often interrupted by the U.S government, . The United States of America Government has launched SQF (Safe Food Quality), GlobalGAP, and BRC (British Retail Consortium). Among these, SFQ is a globally accepted program, trusted by organizations. It is tough to obtain this certification, as rigorous checks to meet the consumer standards must be performed to obtain it. After the certification, consumers’ trust in organizations and brands increases.

In September 2020, ALS included its new food laboratory in the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) satellite program, with an aim to expand its testing and certification services.

Key players in the market are Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027) Processed Meat and Poultry Organic Food Dairy Products Seafood Beverages Infant Foods Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027) ISO 22000 Halal Kosher SQF FSSAI BRC Others

Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027) High Risk Low Risk



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



