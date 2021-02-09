Sweet Contest Celebrating Conejo Valley Women Launches Valentine's Day
Recruiting for Good sponsors sweet kids drawing contest and is rewarding the 100 most creative entries with love is a pizza party rewards (and special drawing).
Recruiting for Good is launching national creative contest "Positive Americana;" with a weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our Sweet Creative Contest Celebrating Women in Conejo Valley was inspired by Rachael Quinton (former teacher), super mom, and owner of Greco's New York Pizzeria in Thousand Oaks."
Since 2008, Recruiting for Good has supported 'Save US Jobs (hire local talent).' The staffing agency supports local mom owned businesses by personalizing our creative contest and rewarding their goodies.
How Kids Participate, 'Celebrate Women' and Earn Pizza Rewards
Kids (kindergarten to high school) participate in 'draw your favorite female teacher' contest launching on Valentine's Day; the 1st 100 kids to successfully participate earn $5 pizza saving rewards and enter special drawing to win Greco's Famous 28" Party Pizza. Drawing winner announced on March 2nd, 2021.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Before I started, Recruiting for Good, I worked as a Teacher, I honor my fellow professionals who inspire and role model positive values!"
About
Family owned, Greco's NY Pizzeria, home of the 28" Party Pizza is located in the Janss Marketplace food court in Thousand Oaks, Next to Defy Trampoline Park. Greco's is honored to be the first job for local teens looking to get a "taste" of the workforce. We also enjoy partnering with school fundraisers. www.nypizzaslice.com
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create fun for the community; rewarding programs 'The SweetestGig,' creative contests, and beauty foodie parties.
Love is a Party...participate in Positive Americana to win invites to our exclusive specially designed Beauty Foodie Parties. To Learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
