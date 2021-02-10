World Famous Seer Iyanifa Vassa Releases Unforseen 2021 Reading for The New Year

Share This Article

Iyanifa Vassa performing Ifa divination. Photo credit: Darq-Amber Neimark Iyanifa Vassa at Ola Olu. Photo credit: Ifa Foundation International. Iyanifa Vassa Performing Ifa Reading. Photo credit: Darq-Amber Neimark

Powerful, Great Changes for 2021 Prophesied by Ifa Priestess Iyanifa Vassa

I help clients get rid of co-dependencies, fears, unhealthy attachments, and old beliefs. We activate the memory of the DNA, and help create one's full potential.” — Iyanifa Vassa

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Religion and ProphecyWhat will tomorrow bring? What does the future hold? These questions have plagued mankind for millennia. And yet--only God knows. Or can we? The prophets of The Bible did--according to the Christian faith--predict the future with the help of God. Without the belief in a divine transference of knowledge from God the creator to man, there would be no faith of Christianity, nor Islam. For even the Quran predicts God's future intentions, and those words--interpreted by a man. Those interpretations, whether visions, or divinely inspired communication, are at the heart of who we are as a culture. One may not believe in divination, but they know that more than half of the world does. We understand that the notion of a God, removed from our actual sight of his / her true form, may be communicated with through prayer. And God's will and plans can be known to all through the prophets.Prophecy in African Traditional ReligionIn Africa, this notion was equally vital. Egypt, that rich pre-historical heart of Africa that has attracted men and woman from afar since Pharaohs roamed the desert, holds the secret to those early great mysteries of prophecy. Could its wonders hold the similar answers to our own modern dreams? Could deep within ancient Egypt reside a pool of knowledge therein that is but as a road leading to the manifestation of our prayers?The African Traditional Religions thought so. It was from these ashes of the great pyramids and The Sun God among other deities, that the spiritual belief structures of Ifa began. Trained for over 30 years in the traditional African divination of the tools that are believed by millions to be help aid in the precise connection between a human being and our creator, one such priest of Ifa recently completed their ten-thousandth reading for believers in this practice. With her husband of over 30 years, she also presides over North America’s largest African gardens devoted to the African deities—the Orisas.Iyanifa Vassa has performed over two-thousand five hundred rituals at Ola Olu, the Sacred Ifa Gardens, which are comprised of twenty-two traditional African Orisa Shrines, in the middle of dense, lush forest near the swamp land of a semi-private lake. In addition to stunning shrines to the Orisha deities, Iyanifa Vassa has also created sacred art sculptures at the Ifa Gardens including a sacred labyrinth in which devotees can walk upon the 256 Ifa Odu.First Female Iyanifa PriestIfa Foundation International founders Oluwo Phillip John Neimark and Iyanifa Vassa began their exploration into the African Traditional religions over three decades ago, beginning in the Santeria / Lukumi tradition, and arriving at Ifa. Mr. Neimark’s book "The Way of the Orisa" and "The Sacred Ifa Oracle" introduced African Ifa to both mainstream and academic America. They created the first stunning spiritual retreat with genuine Orisa shrines and gardens; Ola Olu, which means “Gift from God.” They also created the world’s most complete website with more free information on Orisa worship than anywhere else in the world in order to combat some of the abuses that secrecy and lack of knowledge creates. They also initiated the first female Iyanifa, the first openly gay Babalawo, and even introduced the first scholarships for initiation. Together, their work helped massively expand religious practices and academic understanding of Ifa throughout North America and the world, and helped shatter racist stereotypes that have plagued the religion.Trusted by Thousands of Professionals World WideRecognized by many throughout the world as the most accurate method of divination, Iyanifa Vassa has perfected Ifa readings for clients that come to her by phone and in person from all over the world. Doctors, lawyers, bankers, politicians, actors, and more have lived their life by the divinely inspired intuition channeled from Iyanifa Vassa’s readings, and the wisdom she brings to each hour-long appointment. Reading of the Year 2021Now, with the recent release of her “Reading of the Year” of 2021, the importance for believers in the path to learn the signs for the new year and align one’s own personal energies with that of the planetary energies this year are more important than ever. 2021 Portends powerful and positive, great changes, if we are in alignment, according to Iyanifa Vassa.View the Reading of the Year Here: https://www.ifafoundation.org/dafa-2021 As spirit operates on the quantum, sub-atomic level and beyond, readings can be accurately done long-distance, by video conference or even phone. Beginning with defining the present energy one is operating in, determining if that energy is on or off path, and whether it signifies the most strength in one’s family, health, victory, success, or destiny path, Iyanifa Vassa then invites the client to obtain specific answers to numerous personal or business-related questions, which are discerned with total accuracy and integrity. Lastly, the ebo, or offering is determined for the client to allow them to know what they need to do to get back on path, or to strengthen their energies for the day, week, month, or even for the year depending on the type of reading done. In this manner with Ifa, bad readings do not exist. If one is off path, one simply does the prescribed ebo, and things are generally handled.Author, Ifa Foundation International Co-Founder Oluwo Phillip John NeimarkFrom “The 16 Truths of Ifa,” by Oluwo Phillip John Neimark, it is stated, “it is your birthright to be happy, successful, and fulfilled,” and he also states, “except for the day that you were born and the day you are supposed to die, there is no single event in your life than cannot be forecast, and when necessary, changed.”Hear about the full "16 Truths of Ifa" and see the Ifa Foundation's "Spiritual Tools" for 2021 here: https://spiritualtools.org/ To tap into the wisdom of your destiny, using ancient, workable tools of the Traditional African Religion of Ifa, contact Iyanifa Vassa for a yearly, annual, or weekly reading.Telephone: 386-214-6489Email: IyaV.IfaFoundation@gmail.comVisit: https://www.ifafoundation.org

