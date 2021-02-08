2021-02-08 13:21:24.26 Longtime Lottery Player Uncovers $100,000 Top Prize

2021-02-08 13:21:24.26

DeGee Seiberling of Ridgedale has played the Missouri Lottery for a long time, and his favorite games to play are the Scratchers® tickets.

“I play a lot. If you don’t play, you ain’t gonna win,” he said.

Seiberling stopped by his favorite store – White Oak Station, 4833 E. Highway 86, in Blue Eye – and purchased several Scratchers tickets, including a $5 “Fat Wallet." He immediately scratched the ticket’s barcode and checked it on the store’s Check-A-Ticket machine. It displayed the ticket as a $100,000 winner.

“Boom! Almost knocked me to the floor when I scanned that thing,” Seiberling recalled. “I scanned it three to four times just to make sure. Everybody up there said it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.”

Seiberling and his wife plan to use some of their winnings to upgrade their camper.

In FY20, players in Taney County won more than $11.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.