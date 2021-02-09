Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Class Action against Ooma for the FREE Home Phone Service

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champlain Avocats (Montréal, Québec) and Evolink Law Group (Burnaby, British Columbia) are counsel in a proposed national class action against Ooma, Inc. and Ooma Canada Inc. (collectively “Ooma”) before the Federal Court of Canada.

This proposed class action is on behalf of all individuals resident in Canada who have subscribed to Ooma’s FREE home phone service at any time after August 3, 2014. The class action seeks damages against Ooma, including punitive damages, an accounting of profits, and/or a court order restraining Ooma from using the word FREE to describe its basic home phone services.

For more information or to subscribe to our notification list, please visit http://evolinklaw.com/ooma-class-action/

Counsel for the proposed class action are:

• Me Jérémie John Martin of Champlain Avocats (info@champlainavocats.com)
• Me Sébastien A. Paquette of Champlain Avocats (info@champlainavocats.com)
• Mr. Simon Lin of Evolink Law Group (info@evolinklaw.com)

Simon Lin
Evolink Law Group
+1 604-620-2666
