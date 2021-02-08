Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,882 in the last 365 days.

Nigeria : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Alternate Executive Director for Nigeria

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

February 8, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Nigerian economy is at a critical juncture. A weak pre-crisis economy characterized by falling per capita income, double-digit inflation, significant governance vulnerabilities and limited buffers, is grappling with multiple shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic. Real output is projected to contract by 3.2 percent in 2020, with a weak recovery likely to keep per capita income stagnant and no higher than the 2010 level in the medium term. Policy adjustment and reforms are urgently needed to navigate this crisis and change the long-running lackluster course.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/033

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

February 8, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513568423/1934-7685

Stock No:

1NGAEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

91

You just read:

Nigeria : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Alternate Executive Director for Nigeria

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.