Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 08, 2021 FDA Publish Date: February 08, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy Company Name: Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets

Company Announcement

Ocean Beauty Seafood LLC of Seattle, WA is recalling 8450 packages of Publix brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets, net wt.12oz, frozen, UPC 41415 30245 7, because it may contain undeclared soy due to mis-packaging. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets retail box bears the code date “Best Before/Use By date 021122”, and the affected Teriyaki sauced product is observed through a clear inner vacuum package inside the retail box. Images of the affected and non-affected product are found below.

The affected product was distributed directly to Publix Super Markets Inc distribution warehouses located in Florida and Georgia between 9/18/20 and 11/4/20. Publix further distributed product to their various retail stores in the southeast.

The problem was discovered when a consumer reported that the Teriyaki sauced salmon was found inside the retail box labeled as Parmesan-crusted salmon. Further investigation by the co-packer UniSea Cold Storage of Redmond, WA revealed that the that the loading box machine operator must have inadvertently grabbed the Parmesan-crusted salmon retail box instead of the correct boxes. We estimate only 300 units of 8450 Teriyaki sauced salmon packages were mis-packaged as Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets.

There have been no adverse/allergic reactions reported to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of, and in cooperation with, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers that find any affected product as described in this recall notice are asked to either dispose of the product or return the product to the point of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 206-286-2566 from 7am to 4pm PST, Monday through Friday. Or via email to info@oceanbeauty.com