Pitt County District Court Sessions Canceled for February 9-12 Due to COVID-19

Today Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced that, due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines, adjustments are being made to district court as follows:

District court cases set for court February 9 -12 will be continued administratively.

First appearances held at the Pitt County Detention Center will operate daily at 8:30 a.m. via HomeWAV. Felony first appearances for those individuals who post bond the day prior will be conducted in DC01 at 10:00 a.m. Requests for ex partes will be heard at 12:00 p.m. in DC01. For hearing of emergency matters outside of those noted above (i.e. secured and/or non-secured custody) please contact the District Court Judges Office at 252-695-7270

Superior Court, Small Claims Court and hearings before the Clerk will remain scheduled.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.

“Public health and safety are our priority as we support each other in our continuing efforts to provide critical court services,” said Judge Braddy. “In advance, we appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all those involved as we navigate these challenging times.”

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.