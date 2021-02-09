Ron Abuelo XII Two Oaks, the new member of Varela Hermanos SA, available soon in USA via RumRatings

Ron Abuelo XII Two Oaks Rum

A silky rum that is double matured, intense, and slightly smoked.

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Abuelo XII Two Oaks, Selección Especial is now available in the US market. It is the new rum from the Panamanian company Varela Hermanos SA. It is imported to the U.S. by Total Beverage Solution, SC. It is the new member of that rum house formed by: Ron Abuelo Añejo, Ron Abuelo 7 Años, Ron Abuelo 12 Años, Ron Abuelo Two Oaks, Finish Collection (Oloroso, Napoleón & Tawny) and Ron Abuelo Centuria.

This is a special edition rum since its elaboration process comes from a mixture of aged rums (between 8 and 40+ years) rums with an average of a little more than 11 years old. This drink begins its double maturation in white oak bourbon barrels and completes its aging in American oak barrels for about 9 months.

Luis J. Varela, Jr., third generation of the Varela family and current head of the company, focused on creating a rounder, silkier product about the range of flavors that exist in Abuelo's showcase. He wanted to create a smoother, more exceptional rum, relying on new techniques.

The Ron Abuelo XII Two Oaks is matured twice since it spends its last nine months before bottling in 200-liter virgin American oak barrels that have been strategically cut inside to ensure maximum extraction from the surface.

Inside the barrel, the rum undergoes slow carbonization at different temperatures ranging from 25º to 32ºC, transforming the sugars in the wood into delicious caramel notes. In the end, the barrel is blended with rum from just over 11 years old for its final nine-month aging and finishing phase.

The result is a dark mahogany rum with a bouquet of light smoke and toasted oak supported by vanilla and nuts. Slightly smoky and velvety in the mouth, Two Oaks has an intense flavor of spices, caramel, and roasted coffee beans with hints of coconut that lead to a long, lingering finish.

What RumRantings users say

1) - Falcon91Wolvrn03 from the United States said recently:

"Many thanks to the Rum Rating team for shipping this as part of their Rum Ratings Club quarterly shipments (they also shipped a mini bottle of the Abuelo Centuria, among other rums!!!)

Because this is a bourbon aged rum, I didn't expect to like it as much as the Abuelo Tawny, Oloroso, or Napoleon rums. But I found this better than all of them! The Centuria is still king of the Abuelos to me, but this is my #2 Abuelo as of this review. Make a nice sweetness to it that complements the bourbon aging well.

Smells and tastes of molasses, spice, almonds, bourbon, vanilla, caramel, brown sugar, and oak.

A very good rum and a big surprise!

2) - VikingXO from Denmark said

Wow, you can taste deep deep wood in this one. Great nose and taste with lots of wood and ash. The sweetness is there, but well balanced. Well done Grandpa.

Two Oaks Abuelo Rum is perfect for tasting on its own or with ice, and can be purchased at RumRatings. A great gift for Valentine's Day.

