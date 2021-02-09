Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2023 Harrison Hollow Road Pipe Replacement Work Begins Monday in Lincoln Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing pipe replacement work on Route 2023 (Harrison Hollow Road) in Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, February 8 weather permitting.

Crews from Clearwater Construction will conduct pipe replacement work on Harrison Hollow Road between Liberty Way and Lovedale Road beginning on Monday. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, February 12. Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, February 15, single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur around-the-clock through Friday, February 19.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

