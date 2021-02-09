Fort Duquesne Bridge Ramp Inspections Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection activities on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, February 8-9 weather permitting.

Partial lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on the following ramps:

Monday, February 8 - Fort Duquesne Bridge ramp to the 10th Street Bypass. A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound I-279 also.

Tuesday, February 9 – 10th Street ramp to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct inspection activities. All ramps will remain open.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

