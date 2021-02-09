East Whiteland Township to Close Route 401 (Conestoga Road) Weekdays for Utility Installation

​King of Prussia, PA – East Whiteland Township is planning to close Route 401 (Conestoga Road) between Bacton Hill Road and Phoenixville Pike in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, on Monday, February 22, through early May, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sewer installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, Route 401 (Conestoga Road) motorists will be directed to use Bacton Hill Road, Swedesford Road and Phoenixville Pike.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

