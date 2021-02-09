Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,880 in the last 365 days.

East Whiteland Township to Close Route 401 (Conestoga Road) Weekdays for Utility Installation

​King of Prussia, PA – East Whiteland Township is planning to close Route 401 (Conestoga Road) between Bacton Hill Road and Phoenixville Pike in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, on Monday, February 22, through early May, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sewer installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, Route 401 (Conestoga Road) motorists will be directed to use Bacton Hill Road, Swedesford Road and Phoenixville Pike.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #

RT 401 Conestoga RD Closure.jpg

You just read:

East Whiteland Township to Close Route 401 (Conestoga Road) Weekdays for Utility Installation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.