PennDOT Reduces Speed and Restricts Commercial Vehicles to Right Lane

02/07/2021

Dunmore, PA –PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting trucks to the right lane on the following:

• I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey line • I-81 Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna Counties • I-84 Lackawanna County to the New York Border • I-380 Lackawanna County and Wayne County

Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski (570) 963-4044 and Michael S. Taluto (570) 963-3502