PennDOT Updates Restrictions on Roadways in East Central PA

​Due to the recent winter storm the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted part of the Tier 1 restriction on Interstate 78 in the east central region of Pennsylvania.

The restriction has been lifted on Interstate 78 between the Lebanon County Line and PA 33 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Drivers are reminded that Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, were placed earlier and are still in effect on Interstate 78 between PA 33 and New Jersey State Line in Northampton County.

On roadways with Tier 1 restrictions in place, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and • motorcycles.

Drivers are also reminded that speed limits are still restricted to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane on the following roadways: • Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties; • Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties; • Interstate 176 in Berks County; • Interstate 380 in Monroe County; • US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties; • US 222 in Berks County; • US 422 in Berks County; • PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties; • PA 309 from Interstate 78 to the Bucks County line in Lehigh County. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on this and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. High winds and freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow the conversation by using #PAWinter on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and visit the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov or Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #