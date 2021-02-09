When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Shenandoah Growers, Inc (Harrisonburg, VA) out of an abundance of caution, has issued a limited, voluntary recall of approximately 3240 units of branded fresh cut, packaged organic basil clamshells packed at its Indianapolis, Indiana location due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, watery diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Only the following specific lot codes are affected:

PV40515 1034 PV40515 3034 PV40515 4034 PV40515 3035

The affected product has a country of origin of Colombia and was harvested entirely from Puerto Vallarta Herbs SAS (Farm) and imported by Vallarta Organics LLC dba Organic Destiny (Importer).

Affected lot codes shipped:

Lot Code: Pack Date: Brand: Size: Location UPC: PV40515 1034 2/3/2021 Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty 0.75 oz Indianapolis Fruit 7-68573-00101-4 PV40515 1034 2/3/2021 Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty 2.0 oz Indianapolis Fruit 7-68573-02143-2 PV40515 1034 2/3/2021 Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty 4.0 oz Indianapolis Fruit 7-68573-00141-0 PV40515 3034 2/3/2021 That’s Tasty (Pasta Blend) 0.5 oz Vine Line Produce 7-68573-52008-9 PV40515 3034 2/3/2021 That’s Tasty 0.5 oz Vine Line Produce 7-68573-50502-4 PV40515 3034 2/3/2021 Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty 4 oz Vine Line Produce Bulk N/A PV40515 3034 2/3/2021 Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty 1 lb. Vine Line Produce Bulk N/A PV40515 4034 2/3/2021 Simple Truth 3.0 oz Kroger 0-11110-00876-3 PV40515 1034 2/3/2021 That’s Tasty 0.25 oz J&J Distributing 7-68573-02515-7 PV40515 1034 2/3/2021 Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty 0.75 oz J&J Distributing 7-68573-00101-4 PV40515 3035 2/4/2021 That’s Tasty 3.0 oz Schnucks 7-68573-53001-9

Recalled products were distributed to select retail stores between 2/3/2021 to 2/4/2021 in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

This recall notification is being issued due to a single instance in which a sample of bulk product was pulled at the port of entry in Miami and tested by the FDA as part of routine surveillance and indicated the potential presence of Cyclospora.

Affected Shenandoah Growers customers have been notified of the recall and instructed to immediately remove and discard recalled products from all store shelves, distribution and other inventories to ensure they are no longer available for sale or consumption.

The Shenandoah Growers recall includes only those clamshells of certified organic basil clearly marked with the affected lot codes listed above. The lot code can be found printed on each clamshell.

No other Shenandoah Growers products are subject to recall, and the company has no knowledge of any illness reported or related to this product to date.

Consumers who may have a recalled basil product should discard it immediately and not eat it. Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact the Shenandoah Growers Consumer Response Center at 844-896-6939 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm EST.

Shenandoah Growers takes food safety matters very seriously, and stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. Shenandoah Growers is working in close coordination with regulatory officials, including the FDA, on this matter.

Company Contact Information

Shenandoah Growers Consumer Response Center 844-896-6939