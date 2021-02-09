Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,876 in the last 365 days.

State coastal commission will meet Feb. 18 by video conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet February 18 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Commission

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

Where:    Join by video conference

              Click here.

              Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003

              Event number: 178 262 0970

              Event password: 1234

 

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

  • A variance request from the Town of Carolina Beach regarding oceanfront setbacks.

  • Proposed amendments to rules related to Oceanfront Development and Beach Management Plans; additional comments related to Inlet Hazard Area Boundaries; and Inlet Hazard Areas – Proposed Used Standards.                         

  • A vote on adoption of 15A NCAC 7H .0312 Technical Standards for Beach Fill Projects; adoption 15A NCAC 7H .0304 Designation of Unvegetated Beach AEC Oak Island; and consideration of an amendment to the Town of Kure Beach Development Line.

  • Rulemaking recommendations regarding Repair vs. Replace – Elevating Structures and Fiscal Analysis of 15A NCAC 7J .0403 Development Period/7J .0404 Development Period Extension.

  • A Coastal Habitat and Plan update for Wetlands & Monitoring and Assessment Issue Papers.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov. Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

 

###

You just read:

State coastal commission will meet Feb. 18 by video conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.