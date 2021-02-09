State coastal commission will meet Feb. 18 by video conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet February 18 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission

What: Regular Business Meeting

When: Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

Where: Join by video conference

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003

Event number: 178 262 0970

Event password: 1234

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

A variance request from the Town of Carolina Beach regarding oceanfront setbacks.

Proposed amendments to rules related to Oceanfront Development and Beach Management Plans; additional comments related to Inlet Hazard Area Boundaries; and Inlet Hazard Areas – Proposed Used Standards.

A vote on adoption of 15A NCAC 7H .0312 Technical Standards for Beach Fill Projects; adoption 15A NCAC 7H .0304 Designation of Unvegetated Beach AEC Oak Island; and consideration of an amendment to the Town of Kure Beach Development Line.

Rulemaking recommendations regarding Repair vs. Replace – Elevating Structures and Fiscal Analysis of 15A NCAC 7J .0403 Development Period/7J .0404 Development Period Extension.

A Coastal Habitat and Plan update for Wetlands & Monitoring and Assessment Issue Papers.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website . Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov . Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

