REMINDER: State officials announce availability of fiscal year 2021 grants to improve public beach access

The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) announced in Janurary the availability of approximately $1 million in funding to help local governments in 20 coastal counties improve public access to coastal beaches and waters for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments to construct low-cost public access facilities.

“Enhancing access to public waters is a really important part of our coastal program,” said Braxton Davis, director of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management. “We are grateful to continue to offer this funding to local governments who partner with us to expand public access to beaches and waterfronts.”

Local governments interested in applying for financial assistance must submit a pre-application to the Division of Coastal Management by 5 p.m. on April 16. Local governments will be notified by May 14 if their proposal is selected to submit a final application.

Final Applications are anticipated to be due in August 2021. All final applicants will be notified in September if their project has been selected for funding. For more information about the Public Access Grant application process, go to the DEQ website.

Funding for the grant program comes from the North Carolina General Assembly through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Access projects may include walkways, dune crossovers, restrooms, parking areas, piers and related projects. Funds also may be used for land acquisition or urban waterfront revitalization. Staff with the state Division of Coastal Management selected the recipients based on criteria set by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission.

The grant program has provided more than $49.2 million for more than 470 public waterfront access sites since the program began in 1981. For more information about the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program, go to the DEQ website.

# # #