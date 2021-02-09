First-Of-Its-Kind, Vegan-Focused TV Show to Launch in Celebration of Black History & Vegan Cuisine Month
Maisha Wynn Radiates Positive Energy & Light as the Host of a New Program About Vegan Food, the Power of Love and Forming Human Connections
COVID-19 has impacted all of us on many levels, but if there is one bright side, it’s that we’ve had the opportunity to shift our mindsets to focus on our overall health and well-being!”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maisha Wynn, a nationally recognized media lifestyle personality, vegan enthusiast and author, announced today during Black History and Vegan Cuisine Month that she will be the host of a new, first-of-its-kind television show called “What’s on the Menu Chef” that will be centered around vegan food, the power of love, and forming human connections.
— Maisha Wynn
As more people than ever are ditching animal byproducts to embrace veganism, the show will offer aspirational and practical guidance for people who are truly looking to live a more abundant and well-balanced lifestyle. According to a recent article by Vegan Food & Living, Veganuary, a campaign which challenges participants to eat vegan during January, saw a record-breaking 582,538 sign-ups in 2021, while some vegan meat brands have seen a sales increase of more than 200% year-over-year.
"COVID-19 has impacted all of us on many levels, but if there is one bright side, it’s that we’ve had the opportunity to shift our mindsets to focus on our overall health and well-being. That’s why, I couldn’t think of a better time to bring awareness to veganism with our new show, as we shed light on how to fuel and heal the body through a plant-based lifestyle,” said Maisha. “Veganism not only saved my life after learning about my brain aneurysm, but it taught me how to be kinder to other people. With our new show “What’s on the Menu Chef," we hope to deliver a platform based on empathy and compassion knowing the world needs these values now - more than ever before.”
In advance of the first trailer being exclusively released to LiveToWynn’s Instagram and YouTube supporters, Maisha will be hosting a “TV Trailer Cocktail Contest”, in partnership with Aperol, where cocktail connoisseurs can create a unique Valentine’s Day-inspired libation for the big release. The trailer will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 11th, at 6pm CT/7pm ET, as the Territory Manager with Aperol, Alison Mouratis, and Maisha will be creating sexy cocktails and talking about the perfect food and cocktail pairing for seasonal vegetables. Details on how to enter the contest and rules can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9INtspTFZ/
As a transparent, resilient, positive and true “Wynner”, Maisha is the founder of LiveToWynn, a lifestyle consulting firm dedicated to inspiring, igniting and initiating change in others. Wynn is no stranger to the national arena. She has shared her life story and vegan expertise to some of the country’s top platforms including: The Rachael Ray Show, KTLA 5 Los Angeles, Good Day Fox 5 DC, VegNews, and more.
For more information, visit http://www.livetowynn.com/.
About Maisha Wynn:
Inspirational and aspirational, Maisha Wynn is every woman; the example of what life is like after choosing to become one’s best self. She heads up LiveToWynn, a Chicago-based lifestyle consulting firm that provides aspirational and practical guidance for individuals who desire to live more abundantly. As a former size 20 who now maintains a size 4 through a plant-based lifestyle and exercise, Maisha knows firsthand how difficult and rewarding it can be to transform your life. She speaks around the nation and provides uplifting editorial content to various media outlets (from The Rachael Ray Show to KTLA 5 Los Angeles). As a dedicated public servant, she gives of her time and talent to North Lawndale Employment Network and Urban Gateway.
