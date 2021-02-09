Sweet Contest Celebrating Jackson and Milltown Women Launches Valentine's Day
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors sweet kids drawing contest; and is rewarding most creative entries with invites to Women's Day Love Cookie Party.
Recruiting for Good is launching national creative contest "Positive Americana;" with a weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our sweet contest 'Celebrating Jackson and Milltown Women Teachers' was inspired by Nicole Borota, super mom and owner of Jersey Cookie Girl in Milltown."
Since 2008, Recruiting for Good has supported 'Save US Jobs (hire local talent).' The staffing agency supports local mom owned businesses by personalizing our creative contest and rewarding their goodies.
How Kids Participate, Celebrate Women, and Win Invites for Love is a Cookie Party
Kids (kindergarten to high school) participate in 'draw your favorite female teacher' contest launching on Valentine's Day; most creative entries win invites to 'Love is a Cookie Party' Celebrating Women's Day. Winners announced on March 1st, 2021.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Before I started, Recruiting for Good, I worked as a Teacher, I honor my fellow professionals who inspire and role model positive values!"
About
1 More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl....My name is Nicole Borota; previously I was an architectural designer who now expresses herself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create fun for the community; rewarding programs 'The SweetestGig,' creative contests, and beauty foodie parties.
Love is a Party...participate in Positive Americana to win invites to our exclusive specially designed Beauty Foodie Parties. To Learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
