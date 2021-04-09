Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Career Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Virginia to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It Might be in the Millions of Dollars

"Please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Kart von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get specifics about mesothelioma compensation-a rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. ” — Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA , USA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the immediate family of a Navy Veteran with recently confirmed mesothelioma in Virginia to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Kart von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get specifics about compensation about this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran who spent three or four years in the navy might exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-their compensation might be in the millions of dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

The group says, "Because Virginia is home to the world's largest navy base there are a significant number of Navy Veterans who live there. During their service or post navy a Veteran may have spent significant time at the shipyard at Norfolk or other shipyards. Shipyard exposure to asbestos can dramatically increase a person's chances of developing mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Virginia including communities such as Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, or Portsmouth.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville, Virginia: http://cancer.uvahealth.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, Norfolk Navy shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base in the United States, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Virginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.