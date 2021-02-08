ION announces fourth quarter 2020 earnings and conference call schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).



What: ION Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, February 11, 2021 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: Live via phone - By dialing (833) 362-0195 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time. Live over the Internet - by logging on to the webcast at the address below. Where: https://ir.iongeo.com. The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link listed above.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through February 18, 2021 and may be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 using pass code 8154095. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company’s website at https://ir.iongeo.com for approximately 12 months.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com .

