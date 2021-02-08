StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Quarterly Operating Revenues of $380.1 million, up 37%

Quarterly Net Income of $19.5 million, up 20%

Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.98 per share, ROE of 10.0%

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the ‘Company’; NASDAQ: SNEX), a diversified global brokerage and financial services firm providing execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence and clearing services across multiple asset classes and markets around the world, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Sean M. O’Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc., stated, "Q1 was a solid start to the new fiscal year with all our segments showing growth in both operating revenues and segment income, despite generally lower trending volatility and significantly lower interest rates. We saw strong growth in customer volumes, new account activity and customer float. We have made good progress on integrating Gain, including realizing cost synergies, and are actively developing revenue synergy opportunities.

The quarter included a few notable items, which in aggregate reduced our EPS by approximately $0.45 per diluted share, and without which we would have nearly achieved our goal of a 15% return on equity for the quarter. Specifically, we recorded hedging losses relating to the sterling-based capital acquired in the Gain transaction, which was offset with a credit to stockholders’ equity, and with respect to physical inventories we hold for short periods prior to delivery for sale, and we also recorded additional amortization relating to intangible assets acquired in the Gain transaction.”

StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials

Consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.

Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2019 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 8,883.5 $ 10,978.0 (19 ) % Principal gains, net 203.4 112.5 81 % Commission and clearing fees 119.4 87.2 37 % Consulting, management, and account fees 23.0 21.3 8 % Interest income 21.2 46.0 (54 ) % Total revenues 9,250.5 11,245.0 (18 ) % Cost of sales of physical commodities 8,870.4 10,968.2 (19 ) % Operating revenues 380.1 276.8 37 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 65.4 46.3 41 % Introducing broker commissions 38.2 26.2 46 % Interest expense 9.9 31.1 (68 ) % Interest expense on corporate funding 10.5 2.7 289 % Net operating revenues 256.1 170.5 50 % Compensation and other expenses: Variable compensation and benefits 84.3 54.6 54 % Fixed compensation and benefits 69.3 49.4 40 % Trading systems and market information 13.7 10.4 32 % Professional fees 9.3 6.0 55 % Non-trading technology and support 10.9 6.0 82 % Occupancy and equipment rental 8.6 5.0 72 % Selling and marketing 8.8 1.4 529 % Travel and business development 1.0 4.5 (78 ) % Communications 2.3 1.6 44 % Depreciation and amortization 8.4 3.9 115 % Bad debts 1.5 — n/m Other 11.1 6.1 82 % Total compensation and other expenses 229.2 148.9 54 % Other gain — 0.1 — % Income before tax 26.9 21.7 24 % Income tax expense 7.4 5.4 37 % Net income $ 19.5 $ 16.3 20 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.85 18 % Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.84 17 % Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,940,876 18,750,270 1 % Diluted 19,470,853 19,074,562 2 % n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage





The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated. Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 % Change Segment operating revenues represented by: Commercial $ 105.6 $ 93.2 13 % Institutional 165.5 132.4 25 % Retail 81.7 21.2 285 % Global Payments 34.4 31.4 10 % Corporate Unallocated (3.5 ) 5.2 (167 ) % Eliminations (3.6 ) (6.6 ) (45 ) % Operating revenues $ 380.1 $ 276.8 37 %





The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated. Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 % Change Segment income represented by: Commercial $ 32.1 $ 28.7 12 % Institutional 44.8 25.3 77 % Retail 17.9 2.9 517 % Global Payments 20.4 18.9 8 % Total segment income $ 115.2 $ 75.8 52 % Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax: Segment income $ 115.2 $ 75.8 52 % Net costs not allocated to operating segments (88.3 ) (54.2 ) 63 % Other gain — 0.1 (100 ) % Income before tax $ 26.9 $ 21.7 24 %

Key Operating Metrics

The tables below present a disaggregation of consolidated operating revenues and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

All $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 95.0 $ 72.2 32 % OTC derivatives 24.2 22.7 7 % Securities 126.6 90.3 40 % FX / Contract For Difference (“CFD”) contracts 59.8 4.6 1,200 % Global payments 33.6 30.6 10 % Physical contracts 23.8 20.1 18 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 5.3 18.0 (71 )% Other 18.9 19.7 (4 )% Corporate Unallocated (3.5 ) 5.2 (167 )% Eliminations (3.6 ) (6.6 ) (45 )% $ 380.1 $ 276.8 37 % Volumes and Other Select Data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 45,284 34,061 33 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 2.01 $ 1.94 4 % Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 3,426 $ 2,257 52 % Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 495 489 1 % OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 48.06 $ 46.01 4 % Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions) $ 2,175 $ 1,252 74 % Securities rate per million (“RPM”) (2) $ 739 $ 865 (15 )% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,325 $ 982 35 % FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) (3) $ 10,695 $ 1,144 835 % FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 90 $ 67 34 % Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 53 $ 50 6 % Global Payments RPM $ 9,950 $ 9,655 3 %





(1) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest income related to securities lending is excluded from the calculation of Securities RPM. (3) The ADV for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is reflective of the ADV of post-acquisition of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. (“Gain”), acquired effective August 1, 2020, which is shown in our Retail segment, along with our pre-existing FX activities, which is shown in our Institutional segment.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 37% to $380.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $276.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The table above displays operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients. Operating revenues in listed derivatives increased $22.8 million to $95.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020. This growth was primarily driven by increased volumes in domestic grain markets within our Commercial segment as well as the addition of the futures business acquired in the acquisition of Gain in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating revenues in OTC derivatives increased $1.5 million to $24.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020, driven by heightened customer activity in soft commodity, food service and dairy markets within our Commercial segment.

Operating revenue from securities transactions increased $36.3 million to $126.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result continued heightened volatility in global equity and fixed income markets due to economic concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating revenues from FX/CFD contracts increased $55.2 million to $59.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020, as a result of an incremental $54.8 million in retail FX/CFD contracts operating revenues resulting from the acquisition of Gain in the fourth quarter fiscal 2020.

Operating revenues from global payments increased by $3.0 million to $33.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020, as a result of a 3% increase in Rate per Million (“RPM”) and a 6% increase in the Average Daily Volume (“ADV”).

Operating revenues from physical contracts increased $3.7 million to $23.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to continued strong customer demand for precious metals. The three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include unrealized losses on derivative positions held against physical inventories carried at the lower of cost or net realizable value of $3.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively. In addition, the three months ended December 31, 2020 include a $1.9 million loss on the liquidation of certain energy inventories which we are attempting to recover from our supplier, however there is substantial uncertainty as to whether we will be successful.

Interest and fee income earned on client balances, which is associated with our listed and OTC derivative, correspondent clearing and independent wealth management product offerings, declined $12.7 million compared to the prior year as a result of a significant declines in short term interest rates related to FOMC actions to reduce the federal funds rate in March 2020. Partially offsetting the decline in short term interest rates was an increase in average client equity and average FDIC sweep client balances of 52% and 35%, respectively.

Following the acquisition of Gain, and in advance of the planned merger of the operations of Gain’s U.K. domiciled subsidiaries into StoneX Financial Ltd., we enacted a plan to mitigate our exposure to the British Pound in the Gain subsidiaries. As part of this plan, we increased the U.S. dollar balances in the Gain subsidiaries and also utilized derivative transactions to mitigate the remaining British Pound exposure. In the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recognized a $3.7 million unrealized loss on these derivative positions. In addition, as the Gain’s U.K. subsidiaries have a functional currency of British Pound, the increased U.S. dollar exposure resulted in a $2.7 million foreign currency loss on revaluation for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Each of these items are reflected in operating revenues in the Corporate Unallocated segment. The assets and liabilities of Gain’s U.K. subsidiaries are subject to translation to the U.S. dollar, and for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the foreign currency translation adjustment related to Gain’s U.K. subsidiaries resulted in an $8.8 million increase which is included within our Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income.

Variable vs. Fixed Expenses

The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % of

Total 2019 % of

Total Variable compensation and benefits $ 84.3 25 % $ 54.6 25 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 65.4 21 % 46.3 21 % Introducing broker commissions 38.2 11 % 26.2 12 % Total variable expenses 187.9 57 % 127.1 58 % Fixed compensation and benefits 69.3 21 % 49.4 22 % Other fixed expenses 74.1 22 % 44.9 20 % Bad debts 1.5 — % — — % Total non-variable expenses 144.9 43 % 94.3 42 % Total non-interest expenses $ 332.8 100 % $ 221.4 100 %

Our variable expenses include variable compensation paid to traders and risk management consultants, bonuses paid to operational, administrative, and executive employees, transaction-based clearing expenses and introducing broker commissions. We seek to make non-interest expenses variable to the greatest extent possible, and to keep our fixed costs as low as possible.

Variable expenses were 57% of total non-interest expenses in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 58% in the prior year period. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, non-variable expenses, excluding bad debts increased $49.1 million, or 52%, period-over-period, of which $42.5 million of the increase related to companies and businesses acquired after December 2019. We view these acquisitions as long-term strategic decisions, and in aggregate, these acquisitions resulted in a pre-tax loss of $3.0 million during the current quarter, inclusive of $2.6 million in amortization expense on identified intangibles from the Gain acquisition.

Segment Results

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we modified the operating segments we use to evaluate our performance. Our business activities are managed as operating segments and organized into reportable segments consisting of Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments. All segment information shown below has been revised to reflect the operating segment reorganization retroactive to October 1, 2019.

The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Commercial Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 8,770.4 (20 )% $ 10,922.2 Principal gains, net 44.0 15 % 38.1 Commission and clearing fees 42.7 31 % 32.5 Consulting, management and account fees 4.6 (2 )% 4.7 Interest income 3.8 (57 )% 8.8 Total revenues 8,865.5 (19 )% 11,006.3 Cost of sales of physical commodities 8,759.9 (20 )% 10,913.1 Operating revenues 105.6 13 % 93.2 Transaction-based clearing expenses 13.1 36 % 9.6 Introducing broker commissions 7.1 16 % 6.1 Interest expense 2.8 (26 )% 3.8 Net operating revenues 82.6 12 % 73.7 Variable direct compensation and benefits 25.8 16 % 22.2 Net contribution 56.8 10 % 51.5 Fixed compensation and benefits 12.3 8 % 11.4 Other fixed expenses 11.9 4 % 11.4 Bad debts 0.5 n/m — Non-variable direct expenses 24.7 8 % 22.8 Segment income $ 32.1 12 % $ 28.7





Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 51.7 27 % $ 40.6 OTC derivatives 24.1 6 % 22.7 Physical contracts 22.1 16 % 19.0 Interest / fees earned on client balances 2.5 (57 )% 5.8 Other 5.2 2 % 5.1 $ 105.6 13 % $ 93.2 Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 7,870 11 % 7,109 Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 6.23 24 % $ 5.03 Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 1,263 40 % $ 904 Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 495 1 % 489 OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 48.06 4 % $ 46.01 (1) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.





Institutional Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — n/m $ — Principal gains, net 79.1 81 % 43.7 Commission and clearing fees 61.9 47 % 42.1 Consulting, management and account fees 5.1 (28 )% 7.1 Interest income 19.4 (51 )% 39.5 Total revenues 165.5 25 % 132.4 Cost of sales of physical commodities — n/m — Operating revenues 165.5 25 % 132.4 Transaction-based clearing expenses 44.6 29 % 34.5 Introducing broker commissions 8.0 95 % 4.1 Interest expense 7.6 (74 )% 29.0 Net operating revenues 105.3 63 % 64.8 Variable direct compensation and benefits 38.2 103 % 18.8 Net contribution 67.1 46 % 46.0 Fixed compensation and benefits 11.5 13 % 10.2 Other fixed expenses 10.8 3 % 10.5 Bad debts — n/m — Non-variable direct expenses 22.3 8 % 20.7 Segment income $ 44.8 77 % $ 25.3





Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 43.3 37 % $ 31.6 OTC derivatives 0.1 n/m — Securities 104.4 48 % 70.7 FX contracts 5.0 9 % 4.6 Interest / fees earned on client balances 2.5 (79 )% 11.7 Other 10.2 (26 )% 13.8 $ 165.5 25 % $ 132.4 Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 37,415 39 % 26,952 Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 1.13 — % $ 1.13 Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 2,162 60 % $ 1,354 Securities ADV ( millions) $ 2,175 74 % $ 1,252 Securities RPM (2) $ 739 (15 )% $ 865 Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,325 35 % $ 982 FX contracts ADV ( millions) $ 1,663 45 % $ 1,144 FX contracts RPM $ 46 (31 )% $ 67 (1) Give-up fee revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest income related to securities lending is excluded from the calculation of Securities RPM.





Retail Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 113.1 103 % $ 55.8 Principal gains, net 52.2 17,300% 0.3 Commission and clearing fees 14.1 18 % 11.9 Consulting, management and account fees 12.3 50 % 8.2 Interest income 0.5 400 % 0.1 Total revenues 192.2 152 % 76.3 Cost of sales of physical commodities 110.5 101 % 55.1 Operating revenues 81.7 285 % 21.2 Transaction-based clearing expenses 6.2 1,140% 0.5 Introducing broker commissions 23.0 46 % 15.8 Interest expense 0.4 n/m — Net operating revenues 52.1 963 % 4.9 Variable direct compensation and benefits 3.5 775 % 0.4 Net contribution 48.6 980 % 4.5 Fixed compensation and benefits 10.2 1,175 % 0.8 Other fixed expenses 19.5 2,338 % 0.8 Bad debts 1.0 n/m — Non-variable direct expenses 30.7 1,819 % 1.6 Segment income $ 17.9 517 % $ 2.9





Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Operating revenues (in millions): Securities $ 22.2 13% $ 19.6 FX / CFD contracts 54.8 n/m — Physical contracts 1.7 55% 1.1 Interest / fees earned on client balances 0.3 (40)% 0.5 Other 2.7 n/m — $ 81.7 285% $ 21.2 Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) (1) $ 9,032 n/m $ — FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 98 n/m $ — (1) The ADV for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is reflective of the ADV post-acquisition of Gain, acquired effective August 1, 2020

Global Payments



Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — — $ — Principal gains, net 32.5 10 % 29.6 Commission and clearing fees 1.2 20 % 1.0 Consulting, management, account fees 0.7 (13 )% 0.8 Interest income — — — Total revenues 34.4 10 % 31.4 Cost of sales of physical commodities — — — Operating revenues 34.4 10 % 31.4 Transaction-based clearing expenses 1.6 14 % 1.4 Introducing broker commissions 0.1 (50 )% 0.2 Interest expense — n/m — Net operating revenues 32.7 10 % 29.8 Variable compensation and benefits 6.6 10 % 6.0 Net contribution 26.1 10 % 23.8 Fixed compensation and benefits 3.2 23 % 2.6 Other fixed expenses 2.5 9 % 2.3 Bad debts — — — Total non-variable direct expenses 5.7 16 % 4.9 Segment income $ 20.4 8 % $ 18.9





Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Operating revenues (in millions): Payments $ 33.6 10 % $ 30.6 Other 0.8 — % 0.8 $ 34.4 10 % $ 31.4 Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 53 6 % $ 50 Global Payments RPM $ 9,950 3 % $ 9,655

Unallocated Costs and Expenses

The following table provides information regarding our unallocated costs and expenses. These unallocated costs and expenses include certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities, which are not included in the results of the operating segments above.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 % Change 2019 Compensation and benefits: Variable compensation and benefits $ 9.0 41 % $ 6.4 Fixed compensation and benefits 27.4 35 % 20.3 36.4 36 % 26.7 Other expenses: Occupancy and equipment rental 8.4 68 % 5.0 Non-trading technology and support 8.2 74 % 4.7 Professional fees 5.7 43 % 4.0 Depreciation and amortization 4.3 10 % 3.9 Communications 1.7 21 % 1.4 Selling and marketing 0.4 (33 ) % 0.6 Trading systems and market information 0.7 40 % 0.5 Travel and business development 0.6 (57 ) % 1.4 Other 5.3 61 % 3.3 35.3 42 % 24.8 Total compensation and other expenses $ 71.7 39 % $ 51.5

Total unallocated costs and other expenses increased $20.2 million to $71.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $51.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019. Compensation and benefits increased $9.7 million, or 36%, to $36.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $26.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily incurred in conjunction with the increased merger and acquisitions activity as incremental costs related to acquisitions closed after December 2019 were $6.2 million. Administrative headcount increased 31% compared to December 2019, primarily from incremental employees as a result of the acquisitions. The headcount increases span across all administrative departments, most notably IT, accounting and compliance. Other non-compensation expenses increased $10.5 million, or 42%, to $35.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $24.8 million in the prior year primarily incurred in conjunction with the increased merger and acquisitions activity as incremental costs related to acquisitions closed after December 2019 were $8.4 million.

Balance Sheet Summary

The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability, and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.

(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Summary asset information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,033.7 $ 952.6 Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations $ 2,203.9 $ 1,920.2 Securities purchased under agreements to resell $ 1,935.6 $ 1,696.2 Securities borrowed $ 1,227.8 $ 1,440.0 Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net $ 3,590.1 $ 3,629.9 Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net $ 252.5 $ 413.1 Financial instruments owned, at fair value $ 2,852.4 $ 2,727.7 Physical commodities inventory, net $ 439.1 $ 281.1 Property and equipment, net $ 73.4 $ 62.1 Operating right of use assets $ 99.1 $ 101.5 Goodwill and intangible assets, net $ 106.4 $ 109.5 Other $ 160.8 $ 141.0 Summary liability and stockholders’ equity information: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 244.5 $ 272.6 Operating lease liabilities $ 118.0 $ 118.7 Payables to clients $ 5,891.2 $ 5,689.0 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties $ 314.8 $ 537.5 Payables to lenders under loans $ 373.6 $ 268.1 Senior secured borrowings, net $ 513.8 $ 515.5 Income taxes payable $ 18.9 $ 22.6 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 3,635.3 $ 3,155.5 Securities loaned $ 1,237.8 $ 1,441.9 Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value $ 827.4 $ 686.0 Stockholders’ equity $ 799.5 $ 767.5 Common stock outstanding - shares 19,604,670 19,376,594 Net asset value per share $ 40.78 $ 39.61

Conference Call & Web Cast



A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call may also include discussion of Company developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. A live webcast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form on-line on the Company’s corporate web site at https://www.stonex.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-844-466-4112 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-408-337-0136 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com approximately two hours after the call has ended and will be available through February 16, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the replay passcode 7271177.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,950 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 330,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the uncertain financial impact of COVID-19 and the company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to StoneX Group Inc., are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by StoneX Group Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. StoneX Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

StoneX Group Inc.

Investor inquiries:

Kevin Murphy

(212) 403 - 7296

kevin.murphy@stonex.com

SNEX-G