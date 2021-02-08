CORRECTION - Technology Integration Group Canada (TIG) expands ThinkOn partnership to provide secure cloud solutions to Government of Canada

/EIN News/ -- Partnership extends Canadian Government’s ability to accelerate digital transformation of citizen services and ensures security of sensitive data in the cloud.

The press release published at 4:00 PM EST on February 3, 2021, referred to contractual information that cannot be shared publicly. The correct reference to the established partnership with Shared Services Canada is outlined in the updated press release below.



OTTAWA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Integration Group (TIG), an IT solution integrator providing data center and private cloud solutions to Canadian Government and Commercial Organizations for over 20 years, has announced an expanded partnership with ThinkOn, the only Canadian cloud service provider and certified partner of Shared Services Canada.

TIG and ThinkOn initiated a partnership in 2016 to respond to the growing need by Canadian governments for a domestically provided or Canadian made cloud solution. Since 2017, this partnership has provided cloud services for government agencies for hosting a variety of applications and data management use cases.

With TIG’s assistance, ThinkOn was selected as a Certified Cloud Provider with Shared Services Canada early last year, which has much more stringent data security requirements. Agencies require these enhanced security cloud solutions, residing in Canada, to accelerate the digitization of government services, especially in response to the pandemic.

“TIG is uniquely positioned to help our Federal Department and Agency partners design and architect secure hosted cloud solutions,” said Paul Cooper, President, TIG Canada “We’ve been solving data center, private cloud, backup, recovery, and archiving needs for over 20 years and we understand how different these needs are compared to the commercial sector. ThinkOn has been able to allow us to extend that expertise into true hybrid cloud solutions.”

“TIG has been an invaluable partner,” said Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO, ThinkOn. “Our combined efforts have enabled us to fully comprehend the Federal government’s need for security, agility, and cost containment and were instrumental to the development of our certification with Shared Services Canada. Both organizations share a common goal of delivering truly Canadian cloud computing solutions.”

TIG is a premier ISO 9001:2008 certified, full-service IT systems integrator, with 33 years of experience providing end-to-end technology and IT infrastructure solutions to customers with complex environments, including the Canadian Government.

ThinkOn is an exclusive wholesale provider of cloud infrastructure and data management services with over 150 partners and over 1,100 end subscribers in the commercial and public sector. ThinkOn's cloud is engineered for high availability, reliability, and scalability to meet the requirements of every government workload. Headquartered in Toronto, the company delivers true data protection and privacy with a government compliant service delivery infrastructure spanning three regions in Canada.

