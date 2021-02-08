Mike Taylor, Senior Director Sales, Americas, HYCU® Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief

Taylor Drove Partner Growth Across the Americas and Supported Product Innovation for Multi-cloud Data Management and Backup as a Service Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU®, Inc., today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mike Taylor, Senior Director Sales Americas, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

With HYCU for more than three years, Taylor has been instrumental in driving growth for HYCU’s on-premises and public cloud data management, protection and recovery solutions with key channel partners across the Americas. With more than 20 years of sales and channel leadership experience, Taylor led the team that saw several significant HYCU for Google Cloud customer wins to close out 2020.

With the introduction of a new Cloud Services Provider Program and continued interest from the channel in augmenting their backup as a service (BaaS), cloud-native solutions, HYCU experienced record growth in North America in 2020. HYCU solutions including HYCU Protégé, a multi-cloud data protection, migration and disaster recovery platform, helped fuel and drive interest from new partners for Nutanix, VMware, Google Cloud and Azure Cloud data protection and management in particular. HYCU continues to see steady growth from an average revenue per partner and in key market verticals like the Federal government, State, Local and Education (SLED) as well as healthcare and financial services. With the addition of the new HYCU Learning Center and certification program, HYCU channel partners have new ways to offer value-added services to their existing customers. This initiative led to the company’s continued channel partner success in 2020 and has been a key reason for new relationships established in 2021.

“At HYCU, our corporate values speak to authenticity, grit and empathy. These three key attributes ultimately speak to the success of what everyone at HYCU is doing to help make us successful for our partners and our joint customers,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Mike Taylor truly embodies these corporate values. Mike leaves no stone unturned and his leadership is exemplary in driving steady growth and success for both our relationships with key platform providers like Nutanix and Google as well as our channel and reseller partner community. Congratulations Mike, this recognition is truly well deserved.”

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service company worldwide. Leveraging HYCU Protégé, HYCU’s 2000+ global customers experience unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery across On-premises, public cloud and HCI environments. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU supports enterprise and public sector customers and has achieved a 91 Net Promoter Score.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

