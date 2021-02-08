Guggenheim Provides Debt Facilities to Support the Recapitalization of ALLO Communications in Partnership with SDC Capital Partners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, announced today it has provided, on behalf of its clients, debt facilities to support the recapitalization of ALLO Communications (“ALLO”), a portfolio company of leading global digital infrastructure investor, SDC Capital Partners, LLC (“SDC”).



Guggenheim Credit Services, LLC served as Joint Lead Arranger for the transaction. TD Securities (USA) LLC (“TD”) and its affiliates acted as Left Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent. Guggenheim Investments, on behalf of its managed accounts, and TD, were the largest lenders.

ALLO is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") services, including internet, voice and video, to residential and commercial customers across 12 markets in Nebraska and Colorado. Based in Imperial, Nebraska, ALLO operates a 100% fiber network focusing on Tier II and Tier III markets.

“We are pleased to invest in ALLO Communications on behalf of our clients alongside SDC. The ALLO team has built an exceptional business in the broadband services sector, which we believe is poised for significant growth from working-from-home and online learning,” said Taylor Harrington, a Director in Guggenheim Investments’ Corporate Credit division.

About ALLO Communications:

ALLO specializes in providing world-class communications services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building its first fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in 12 communities supported by more than 500 associates. ALLO provides broadband, telephone, and video solutions to businesses, residents, and governmental entities over fiber networks. ALLO currently has operations in Lincoln, Hastings, North Platte, Ogallala, Imperial, Bridgeport, Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, and Norfolk, Nebraska, and Fort Morgan and Breckenridge, Colorado. For more information, please visit AlloCommunications.com.

About SDC Capital Partners:

SDC Capital Partners, LLC is a global digital infrastructure investment firm. SDC invests in data centers, fiber networks, wireless infrastructure and associated businesses, with a focus on opportunities to leverage its deep operational expertise in partnership with exceptional teams to create value. For more information, please visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

About Guggenheim Investments:

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $246 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1Assets under management is as of 12.31.2020 and includes leverage of $13.7 billion. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management. Securities offered through Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.