Progressive Web Application Market Size to Reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2027 | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Industry Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global progressive web application market is estimated to reach value of USD 10.44 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 31.9%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Progressive web applications have attracted attention over the last few years, owing to the relative ease of development and smooth user experience that they provide. These applications are built by using web technologies and they do not require separate distribution.

One of the benefits offered by progressive web applications (PWAs) is their feature to send real-time alerts, even when the app is not running. PWAs can integrate with other functionalities on a device, whether it is payment information or address book.

High adoption of online apps and growth in digitization are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Development of the latest and innovative technologies has resulted in a shift toward PWA, which allows users to access apps with the help of Uniform Resource Locators URLs. Major companies, such as Amazon and Uber, use PWAs to expand their customer base.

The PWA technology is relatively new, and not all devices support the hardware and software required for progressive web application. For example, iOS does not support PWA notifications and home screen shortcuts. On the other hand, PWAs do not support usage of biometrics, which is limiting the adoption of this technology.

Key Highlights of Report

The tools & libraries segment held the largest share of the progressive web application market in the year 2019. Emergence of advanced tools in the market, such as AngularJS and Lighthouse PWA Analytics Tool, is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

Static web pages are difficult to maintain and the excessive volume of data they receive and send involves risk of poor performance. A static web app is able to handle hand-on choice when precise information is shared.

Large enterprises are rapidly adopting the PWA technology to accommodate those customers that do not want to install apps. Users are shifting toward the PWA technology to save storage space.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to emergence of several small- and medium-sized enterprises in the region. However, the rate of penetration of this technology is not much high, due to the limited browser support.

Key market participants include Fusion Informatics, Deligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aafilogic Infotech, Constant Infosolutions, CMARIX TechnoLabs, MLSDev, Nextyug India, Hidden Brain, Google Developers, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global progressive web application market based on offering, application, end-user, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Tools & Libraries

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Dynamic Web Application Static Web Application

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Retail & E-commerce Media & Entertainment Real Estate Travel & Tourism Healthcare Education Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



