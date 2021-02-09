Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,937 in the last 365 days.

Latin Country artist Dianña goes CRAZY with cover of Willie Nelson song

Picture of singer Dianña for song CRAZY

Dianña covers Willie Nelson classic CRAZY

Dianña’s Latin Country take on country classic Crazy popularized by Patsy Cline and LeAnn Rimes

Crazy is a beautiful song that I felt lent itself perfectly to a Latin Country interpretation.”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña has taken the classic country song Crazy and given it a dash of Latin Country spice. It was released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.

A beautiful latin guitar leads the listener into Dianña’s smooth vocals reminiscent of Patsy Cline’s version, but with a musical flavor all her own. Dianña’s most recent original release, Calm Down Karen, has exploded on TikTok receiving over 30 million plays to date.

Dianña has also recently released covers of her other favorite country standards including Before the Next Teardrop Falls, Blue Bayou, and Desparado, and a music video to go along with her previous original release of Rubberneck Cumbia.

Said Dianña, “Crazy is a beautiful song that I felt lent itself perfectly to a Latin Country interpretation.”

Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/
Connect with Dianña on other social media: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country

Sam Kaiser
MVP Entertainment
8184689208 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Rubberneck Cumbia official music video

You just read:

Latin Country artist Dianña goes CRAZY with cover of Willie Nelson song

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.