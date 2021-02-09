Virginia's Gateway Region Releases New Marketing Video

Virginia's Gateway Region Economic Development Organization

~ Regional Economic Development Group Will Use Video to Recruit Companies and Promote Economic Expansion to Seven Localities ~

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA., U.S.A., February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization (VGR) has launched a professionally-produced video to utilize in its marketing efforts to promote the region to new and expanding business prospects. The Gateway Region, located south of Richmond, includes the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex.

“I am so proud of this video and its fresh look at the region,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region. “Our communities are tough, and our companies have endured during this pandemic. Many of them are supporting America’s daily economic needs from manufacturing products to serving as the backbone of the East Coast supply chain. This video will serve as another marketing tool for us as we unite our region for economic prosperity.”

Fresh off an exciting announcement by Civica Inc. last month creating $124 million and 186 jobs in Petersburg, VGR is ready to further promote the region to economic development prospects in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry as this cluster emerges. VGR also heavily targets the logistics and distribution industry given the area’s strategic location on the East Coast with access to more than 40 percent of the U.S. market. The region boasts tremendous transportation access through roads, rail, air, and sea, acting as a “Gateway” to global markets.

The video was filmed on location by Departure Point Films in all seven communities during the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. VGR staff will show the video to business prospects and site selection consultants considering a location in the Gateway Region.

“In spite of filming limitations, the Board is extremely pleased with how this video captures the essence of the Gateway Region,” said Dr. Ted Raspiller, VGR Board Chairman and President of John Tyler Community College. “Companies can be certain they will be welcomed here and supported by an impressive business community, notable industrial neighbors and a skilled workforce.”

About Virginia’s Gateway Region:

Virginia’s Gateway Region (VGR) is the regional economic development organization that markets the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex. VGR focuses its efforts on new and existing business investment and job creation. It is a private, nonprofit organization. Visit www.GatewayRegion.com to learn more.

